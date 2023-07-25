In this day and age, there is very little privacy that celebs get. And often, this tiny window of privacy also gets breached for various reasons.

Many Bollywood celebs have been through the controversies of image morphing, leaked audios and messages, and in some cases, even a leaked MMS.

From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Radhika Apte, many Bollywood actresses have faced the same. However, they all came out of it with their head held high.

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor: Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor: Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor were once one of the most popular couples of the tinsel town. Before they broke up, a leaked video showed them lip-locking in a hotel room. While Kareena has always maintained her silence on the matter, Shahid had recently opened up on the same.

"I was like, yeh kya ho gaya and what is going on and of course, it affects you a lot. At that age especially, because you don't even know exactly your own feelings and then you are figuring out how to be with a girl and you are dating and in the middle this happens," Shahid had told Mid-day.

Riya Sen and Ashmit Patel: Another former couple who suffered MMS scandal was Riya Sen and Ashmit Patel. A seminude video of the two having a private moment went viral. Ashmit had alleged that the MMS was real and it got leaked when he had given his phone for a repair. There was a strong buzz about Ashmit leaking it for gaining publicity. When he went to the Bigg Boss house, Ameesha Patel's brother, had even rapped about the same.

Riya Sen, on the other hand, had said in an interview that she received tremendous support from people around her and the industry people. She added that she came out stronger and more confident after the incident and even called it her 'second innings'.

Mallika Sherawat: Known for her bold avatars, Mallika Sherawat was in news for the wrong reasons when a sex video was making rounds on the Internet. The video purportedly showed the actress making out with a foreigner. Mallika however, termed the video as a fake. Mallika had approached the cyber cell and claimed that it wasn't her in the video. The Hisss actress had also said that she was hurt and deeply upset when she came to know of it.

Radhika Apte: The talented actress also fell prey to scandals when a video was leaked which partially showed her private parts. The leaked MMS was from Anurag Kashyap's short film. Anurag soon got into action and filed complaint with the cyber cell to tackle the matter. He also reported the matter to Facebook and Twitter where the video was being circulated.

On the other hand, when a leaked scene from Parched made its way to social media, Radhika revealed that she was the first one to send it to her father. Her parents advised her not to waste a second brooding over the video and asked her to move on.

Mona Singh: One of the most shocking MMS scandals was that involving Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi actress Mona Singh. The talented actress became a victim of morphing when an MMS showing her taking shower went viral on social media. Mona faced the odds with a brave face and with utmost support from her family and friends. The diva maintained that she was shocked to see the extent at which someone can stoop down to. She added that with the support of her family, she was ready to fight the world.