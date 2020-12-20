Mission: Impossible 7 movie star Tom Cruise was recently in the news for his alleged rant where he shouted at a couple of his crew members for now following COVID-19 protocols. Since then, the Top Gun movie star reportedly opted for an early Christmas break. There are now rumors that Katie Holmes' ex-husband is currently involved with his co-star Hayley Atwell.

Let's check out what is brewing with Tom Cruise.

The Claim:

A production source told The Sun that the 58-year-old Tom Cruise is involved with his 38-year-old co-star Hayley Atwell. The alleged source claimed that the couple met on the Mission: Impossible 7 movie set and "hit it off from day one."

"Lockdown, and all the difficulties that came with it, brought them even closer, and they've become fairly inseparable," the alleged source added.

The Fact:

Soon after such claims, multiple sources close to Tom Cruise told PEOPLE that Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell are not a couple. The two have been filming the seventh MI7 movie, but there is no romance brewing between them. To this day, they remained just mere co-stars.

Tom Cruise's dating history:

Tom Cruise had several relationships with women in the early-to-mid 1980s, including Rebecca De Mornay, Cher, and Patti Scialfa. Cruise married actress Mimi Rogers in 1987 but parted ways three years later. It was Mimi Rogers who introduced Tom Cruise to Scientology.

Tom then started dating Nicole Kidman after meeting her on the sets of Days of Thunder. The couple got married in 1990, but Cruise filed for divorce in 2001 while the actress was unknowingly pregnant.

Tom Cruise's next big dating news surfaced after he got romantically involved with Katie Holmes. After making their first public appearance, Tom publicly declared his love for Holmes on The Oprah Winfew Show. The couple got married in November 2005, but in 2012, Holmes filed for divorce from Cruise.

Tom Cruise has three children, 27-year-old Isabella and 25-year-old Connor, from his marriage to Nicole Kidman, and 14-year-old Suri, whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Holmes. It should be noted that Tom Cruise has not publically dated anyone ever since he and Katie Holmes decided to end their high-profile marriage. Even if Tom had dated anyone in recent years, the details have not been revealed to the public.