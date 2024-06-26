Huma Qureshi turned out to be the perfect maid of honour for bestie Sonakshi Sinha. From being a witness to Sona and Zaheer's love story to not leaving the bride's side from her pre-wedding to reception; Huma proved how much she values the friendship. The Gangs of Wasseypur actress arrived for Sonakshi's wedding reception looking every bit of a diva.

Huma's look for the reception

Huma's beautiful saree with bralette blouse and a cape made her stand out from the crowd. Qureshi oozed some royal vibes in her ethnic avatar and made sure all eyes were on her. However, there were many who felt the Badlapur actress didn't look all that great.

"Huma should lose some weight she's chubbier than Sonakshi," wrote a user. "Friend has come to eat chicken," another user wrote. "How is she even an actress," a comment read. "Khali of ladies," another comment read. "What is she even wearing? Doesn't suit her body type," read one more of the comments.

However, there were many who complimented the actress on her royal look. "She looks divine," read a comment. "Such a beauty" another comment read. "Beauty with talent," a social media user commented. "Waiting for this beauty to get married next," another social media user wrote. "She looks prettier than Sonakshi," read another one of the comments.

Luv and Kussh attended

Huma's brother, Saqib Saleem was also seen standing by Sonakshi's side and even escorting her under the phoolon ki doli which generally a brother does. This had left social media wondering about the absence of Sonakshi's brothers Luv and Kussh from the wedding rituals. However, both the brothers later mentioned to various news outlets that they were indeed present for the wedding but weren't captured on camera.