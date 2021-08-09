A leaked clip from the sets of Shazam! Fury of the Gods has gone viral. The video clip from the page Shazam Updates shows Jack Dylan Grazer's character Freddy kissing Rachel Zegler's mystery character.

The shooting for the adult superheroes franchise film has been going on in Atlanta. Jack Dylan Grazer would be seen as Freddy, but there is a mystery around Rachel Ziegler's role.

While what exactly is happening between the two remains unknown but going by the video, a love angle can be predicted between the two. However, ever since the video went viral, netizens have been coming up with various theories behind the kiss. While many feel it may be a new twist, many feel this again would be something sinister.

Many netizens also feel that Grazer and Ziegler's romantic plot might give a new direction to Freddy and Billy's friendship. While Billy is busy with the Hesperus and Kalypso, Freddy's romantic angle would add a new subplot to engage the audience.

There is also another set of social media users, who desperately want Rachel's character to be a good one and help out Shazam in dealing with the turmoils.

Rachel Zegler, Jack Dylan Grazer, Zachary Levi, and Djimon Hounsou as the Wizard filming an interesting scene on set of #Shazam: Fury of the Gods. pic.twitter.com/8TYONGqXlL — Shazam Updates (@ShazamNews) August 7, 2021

Angel, Grazer, Ian Chen (Eugene), Jovan Armand (Pedro), Faithe Herman (Darla), and Grace Fulton (Mary) would carry on with their previous roles, Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu are added as the new villains. Rachel Ziegler's role has been kept secret and it would be interesting to see how things fold out for her in the film. The film is expected to release somewhere in June, 2023.

"We said the actor's name because we don't know the name of Rachel's character yet. It's clear that they're in character filming a scene for the movie based on the gigantic film camera in their face, the microphone, and full costume that they (and other actors present) are in," the Twitter account later clarified. They further wrote, "We know that Rachel and Jack aren't dating and we weren't trying to imply that either. Sorry for the confusion."