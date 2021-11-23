Special police from South Kashmir's Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir Ashiq Hussain Malik was conferred with gallantry Shaurya Chakra award posthumously for taking part in a fierce encounter in 2018, in which four terrorists were eliminated. He was awarded this gallantry award for showing the highest degree of courage leading to the elimination of four heavily armed terrorists during an operation in Anantnag in 2018.

His parents Maqbool Malik and Shahzado Bano received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind today.

As per police reports, SPO Ashiq Hussain of Chittergul Anantnag was part of the joint operation launched by forces against a group of terrorists hiding in a house at Anantnag on June 22, 2018.

President Kovind presents Shaurya Chakra to Shri Ashiq Hussain Malik (Posthumous), Special Police Official, Jammu & Kashmir. He displayed exceptional & conspicuous bravery, raw courage and commitment to duty in fighting with terrorists and made supreme sacrifice for the nation. pic.twitter.com/zmYF2bWf7H — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 22, 2021

Braving heavy firing from inside the house, Ashiq Hussain reached the house where terrorists were hiding and firing indiscriminately on forces. He engaged the terrorists in firing. Four terrorists were eliminated in the encounter. SPO Ashiq Hussain attained martyrdom in the gun battle.

Sub-Inspector of Imran Hussain Tak also conferred with Shaurya Charka posthumously

President Kovind presented Shaurya Chakra to Sub-Inspector Imran Hussain Tak, who was killed in action. Tak displayed heroic action, indomitable spirit, exceptional bravery, utmost commitment to duty in fighting with terrorists and made supreme sacrifice for the nation.

J&K Police Sub Inspector Imran Hussain Tak was conferred with Shaurya Chakra posthumously for killing a top terrorist commander and arresting another despite sustaining bullet injuries in Srinagar in 2017.

President Kovind presents Shaurya Chakra to Shri Imran Hussain Tak (Posthumous), Sub Inspector, J&K Police . He displayed heroic action, indomitable spirit, exceptional bravery, utmost commitment to duty in fighting with terrorists and made supreme sacrifice for the nation. pic.twitter.com/fYNEv1nCjh — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 22, 2021

Sub Inspector Imran Tak was killed during an encounter with terrorists on November 17, 2017 in Srinagar. Having received a tip-off about the movement of terrorists in a vehicle in the area, Tak and a police team established a checkpoint on the outskirts of the city. When they tried to stop the vehicle in which the terrorists were approaching, the occupants opened fire. In the ensuing shootout, Tak shot at the vehicle's driver but got injured in the shootout.

As the vehicle's occupants tried to flee, Tak and his team chased them down and confronted them at close quarters, killing one terrorist. Another was arrested after the gunbattle. Tak succumbed to injuries.

His wife Gulnaz Akhtar received the award from the President in Delhi

Head Constable Subash Chander of J&K recieve Shaurya Charka

Head Constable Subash Chander is the third awardee of Shaurya Charka. According to the police record, he was deployed at a joint check post in Kralhar, Baramulla district, in view of the impending counting of votes during the urban and local bodies elections in the state last year.

President Kovind presents Shaurya Chakra to Shri Subash Chander, Head Constable, J&K Police. While safeguarding the lives of four civilians in an extremely dangerous situation, he displayed extreme bravery and eliminated two Pakistani terrorists. pic.twitter.com/7BvM2fQnCS — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 22, 2021

During checking, an SUV was stopped and the passengers asked to prove their identity. One of the men in the vehicle took out an AK-47 rifle and fired on Chander, who by then had taken a defensive position. There were eight others in the vehicle, making it difficult for the policeman to engage the terrorists.

Amid firing, civilians attempted to flee but the terrorists— two, including the first attacker — tried to take them as hostages. Subash gunned down the first terrorist and distracted the second by throwing a stun grenade in front of the vehicle. He then shot and killed the terrorist. A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the vehicle.

He was earlier honoured with Sher-i-Kashmir Police Medal for gallantry for killing a Laskhar-e-Taiba terrorist in Sopore district.