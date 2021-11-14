Netizens across the country appreciated the heartwarming gesture shown by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Sandeep Chaudhary to pay Rs 1 lakh from his pocket to a 90-year-old man, Abdul Rehman, who was robbed in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

After getting information about the incident, the SSP Srinagar stepped in to help the old man who lived alone and still earned his livelihood. As a goodwill gesture, the Srinagar police chief offered the money, which the old man can use till his stolen money is returned.

Social media is flooded with posts appreciating the Srinagar Police chief for helping the old man.

"Highly appreciable act.Thank you for the great gesture. @Sandeep_IPS_JKP sahib !", former Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation and president of Kashmir province of Youth National Conference (YNC) president Salman Sagar tweeted.

"Not just robbed of his hard-earned money (he says in the video, he had kept for his last rites ) but assaulted, bruises & cuts on his hands & arms. The attacker strangulated me, he says. We r falling. Mercy! Mercy! Kudos to Srinagar Police for this Practical Kindness.", Mahmood Arif posted on social media to appreciate the Srinagar Police chief.

While lauding the humanitarian approach SSP Srinagar, Mir Abid tweeted, "We were way better than this. Good that some IPS from outside is helping him, but we lost as a society, have been asking social media influencers who are using him for likes to share his account details so that we can crowdfund for his loss".

Robbers thrash Rehman, snatch Rs 1 lakh from him

As per reports, Abdul Rehman, a street vendor, was thrashed by some robbers at Bohri Kadal before decamping with Rs 1 lakh, which he had saved for his last rites.

The video of an old man has gone viral on social media in which he narrated the incident. He said he was thrashed before robbers snatched Rs 1 lakh.

A local news agency reported that SSP Srinagar was moved by his plight and he decided to help him before the robbers are caught. "Sometimes it takes time to catch the culprits. I saw his face and I was moved. Money is not a problem. Even iPhone is more than Rs 1 lakh. So I decided to help him in my small way," a local news agency quoted SSP Srinagar.

Quoting the SSP, a local newspaper reported that usually old men take along their money because of the fear of misplacing it. "He had Rs 1.60 lakh with him. In one pocket, he had Rs 1 lakh and in another, he had Rs 60,000. Robbers looted Rs 1 lakh. For a poor man, saving so much money takes life. I felt very bad," SSP said.

Case registered, cops view CCTV footage

Reports said that police have registered an FIR and investigation has been put on the fast track. Cops investigating the case have been viewing CCTV footage of the area to identify the culprits. Cops showed him the pictures of some suspects on Saturday but he could not identify anyone. The investigation is on.