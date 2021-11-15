Stepping up campaign against active terrorists in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir to check the selective killings, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday eliminated two more terrorists in the outskirts of Srinagar city.

Identities of the terrorists, killed in the Hyderpora area of Srinagar city, are yet to be ascertained.

According to police two unidentified terrorists have been killed in an encounter between police and security forces, and terrorists in Srinagar's Hyderpora area.

The encounter started at around 6.30 pm is still going on while police have confirmed the killings of two terrorists in the gun battle.

Killed terrorists were planning to strike in the city

Sources in the police said that killed terrorists were planning to strike in Srinagar city but they were eliminated before they accomplish their nefarious designs.

Acting on a specific lead, police along with other security forces zeroed in on a spot where terrorists were hiding. The terrorists opened fire at the forces triggering an encounter. In the ensuing gunfight, initially, one terrorist was killed, and as the operation progressed a second terrorist was also eliminated.

Kashmir zone police in two separate tweets also confirmed the killing of two unidentified terrorists in the Hyderpora encounter. A police official said that the identities and the affiliation of the killed terrorists are being ascertained. "Firing has stopped and a massive search operation is going on in the area to rule out the presence of any other terrorists," sources said.

Anti-terror campaign stepped up in Srinagar after selective killings

Highly placed sources said that forces have been stepped up campaign to identify and eliminate terrorists active in Srinagar city to stop selective killings. This campaign, sources said, has been identified after the visit of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah in October.

Intelligence agencies were directed to prepare a list of active terrorists in the capital city. Furthermore, sources said, intelligence agencies have been asked to activate their sources to get prior information about nefarious designs of terrorists.

Cops foiled a suicidal terror attack in Srinagar city on Friday

It was a result of the proactive approach of the security forces that a terrorist, who was planning to strike in the city, was eliminated in time.

Inspector-General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar told on Friday said that the terrorist who was killed in a brief gunfight in the Bemina area of Srinagar on Thursday evening was identified as Amir Riyaz and he was a relative of one of the accused in the Lethpora terror attack.

"The terrorist killed in Srinagar encounter has been identified as Aamir Riyaz of Khrew Pulwama affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Mujahideen Gazwatul Hind. He was a relative of one of the accused of Lethpora terror attack and was assigned to carry out fidayeen attack", IGP had stated.