Two terrorists including a self-styled district commander of pro-Pakistan terror outfit Hizbul-Mujahideen were killed in a joint overnight operation of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army team at Chawalgam area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district.

The police identified the killed terrorists as district commander of Hizbul-Mujahideen Shiraz Molvi and Yawar Bhat. "Shiraz was active since 2016 and was involved in recruiting innocent youth into terror ranks," Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said. He further said that the killing of Shiraz Mouvi was a big success for security forces, especially in South Kashmir.

Earlier a police officer said that one terrorist was killed in initial firing and as precautionary measures, the operation was suspended due to darkness on late Thursday. The operation was resumed with the first light of the Friday morning during which one more terrorist was killed.

According to IGP Kashmir, Shiraz was active since 2016 and was involved in recruiting innocent youth into terror ranks and several civilian killings.

Shiraz was a motivator who was responsible for luring a number of innocent youth to join the terror outfits. For the last couple of years, security forces were tracking his activities and he was on the radar of the forces.

According to police, the elimination of Shiraz is a big setback to terror Hizbul Mujahideen out in Kashmir Valley in general and South Kashmir in particular.

Cops foil a suicidal terror attack in Srinagar city

Inspector-General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Friday said that the terrorist who was killed in a brief gunfight in the Bemina area of Srinagar on Thursday evening was identified as Amir Riyaz and he was a relative of one of the accused in the Lethpora terror attack.

#Terrorist killed in #Srinagar #Encounter identified as Aamir Riyaz of Khrew #Pulwama affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Mujahideen Gazwatul Hind. He was relative of one of the accused of #LethporaTerrorAttack and was assigned to carry out fidayeen attack: IGP Kashmir — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) November 12, 2021

"The terrorist killed in Srinagar encounter has been identified as Aamir Riyaz of Khrew Pulwama affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Mujahideen Gazwatul Hind. He was a relative of one of the accused of Lethpora terror attack and was assigned to carry out fidayeen attack", IGP said.

During the last 24 hours, three terrorists were eliminated by security forces in different areas of Kashmir Valley. Two terrorists were killed in South Kashmir's Kulgam district while one terrorist was eliminated in the heart of Srinagar city on Thursday evening.