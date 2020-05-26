Bengaluru police helpline has seen a sharp decline in the number of calls regarding crimes against women during the coronavirus lockdown. According to the Bengaluru police data, its helpline has received just 117 calls pertaining to dowry harassment, eve-teasing, attempt to rape, stalking, and several other crimes against women between March 25 and May 25. Whereas, it had received 218 such calls in just one month before the nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus was announced.

However, the National Commission For Women (NCW) had last month said that it observed a spike in the cases of domestic violence during the coronavirus lockdown.

As per the Bengaluru police data, its helpline received five calls regarding attempt to rape and three for blackmailing women between March 25 and May 25, whereas, the number of calls pertaining to these two crimes its helpline had received between February 24 and March 24 were seven and five.

Similarly, the number of calls pertaining to eve-teasing and misbehavior also came down from 46 and 102, respectively, between February 24 and March 24 to just 25 and 49, respectively. The Bengaluru police helpline received four calls regarding obscene gesture, three for sexual harassment, 10 for stalking, and 12 for using vulgar language during the lockdown.

The police had received five calls regarding rape and one for an acid attack in a month before the lockdown. However, it has not received a single call pertaining to these two crimes against women in the two months of coronavirus lockdown.

329 cases registered for violation of govt's orders pertaining to COVID-19

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru police has registered 329 cases for violation of the government's orders pertaining to coronavirus till today (May 26) morning. Most of these cases have been registered for violation of prohibitory orders imposed in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Five cases are for violation of home quarantine, whereas, 41 cases are for violation of the Disaster Management Act.

Interestingly, the Bengaluru police has also registered three cases for using fake lockdown passes and two cases for wearing fake face masks. Two cases were registered for illegal selling of thermometers for excess rate. Three cases have also been registered in connection with the migrant labourers.