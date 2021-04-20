It has been a couple of months, but Saifeena fans are still waiting to get a glimpse of the youngest Pataudi. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor welcomed their second baby boy into the world in February 2021. And ever since, fans and followers have been waiting with bated breath to catch a glimpse of the little one. While Kareena's close ones have seen Taimur's younger brother, granny Sharmila Tagore has not.

Recently, Kareena shared a video message for mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore and revealed how they have not met for a long time now. Bebo said, "I've deep, deep respect and regard for you and I think the fact that this whole year has gone by when we have actually not been able to spend as much time as we did before the pandemic. You've not been able to see the little one, the new addition in the family. We are waiting to actually come together as a family, spend some time together with you."

So what's keeping Sharmila Tagore away from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's youngest one? It's the pandemic. As per reports, owing to Sharmila Tagore's age and health, she has decided to not travel. On the other hand, Saif and Kareena are also being quite protective about their younger one's health owing to the pandemic and thus don't want him to get exposed to any kind of virus. Earlier, Bollywood Hungama report had stated, "With the Covid situation being what it is, travelling from Delhi to Mumbai is not advisable for Sharmilaji, and she may wait a bit longer before seeing her new grandson."

On the other hand, there were reports of Sharmila Tagore worrying about actor and son Saif Ali Khan landing in trouble owing to his statements. The same report had quoted Tagore saying, "Saif isn't afraid to take risks as an actor. He has always been unconventional in selecting parts. That could get tricky at times."