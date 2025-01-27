Shark Tank India's Vineeta Singh dominated social media for quite a while with memes and trends on her style of talking, mannerisms and her resemblance to one of the characters from 3 Idiots. While the show got her tremendous limelight, it also brought with it fair share of criticisms and trolling.

The trolling

Now, the CEO of sugar cosmetics has said that the trolling over resembling 'Raju Ki Mummy' got billions of views and that affected her mentally. Vineeta Singh has said that she couldn't come to terms with how mean people can be.

"I remember during the first season (of Shark Tank India) there was this megatrend that I look like Raju ki mummy from 3 Idiots. It got billions and billions of users. It affected me a lot. For two days, I was like, 'How mean are people?'" she told Ranveer Allahabadia on his podcast.

Vineeta further said that she then got some of her friends and Shark Tank friends advising her not to let it get to her. "I had some of my Shark friends speak to me, and they were like, 'Listen, those people who are doing it are getting some thrill out of a random thing. Don't think. Don't let it get to you," she said.

How she dealt with it

However, it was her team that convinced her to make a reel dressed as 'Raju Ki Mummy' and that put an end to all the trolling. "Then, finally, my team convinced me, and I actually made a reel being Raju ki Mummy. After putting it out there and dealing with it, I could come to terms with it," she added.

Vineeta added that the amount of fame and success she received within few seasons of Shark Tank was way more than her career as a CEO for 15 years. She also disclosed that earlier the comments used to get to her but she now doesn't check the comments when she posts something.