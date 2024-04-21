One of the Shark Tank judges, Vineeta Singh who is the CEO of Sugar Cosmetics CEO is disturbed by the news circulating on social media about her death.

It has been widely reported that the judge has passed away and her untimely death reports have come as a shock to her family and close relatives.

The claim: Is Vineeta Singh dead?

However, there is nothing to worry about as Vineeta is healthy and hearty and she isn't dead. Contrary to reports circulating in the media.

Vineeta has taken to social media and refuted death rumours, frustrated by persistent misinformation impact on the family.

The Shark Tank India judge shared a screenshot of a misleading report with the headline, "A hard day for India: We say goodbye to Vineeta Singh.

Fact check

Shark Tank India judge Vineeta Singh took to social media platform X to address the persistent rumours of her death.

Vineeta Singh wrote, "Been dealing with paid PR about my death & my arrest for 5 weeks. Ignored it at first, then reported to @Meta several times, and filed a @Mum_CyberPolice complaint but it's not stopping. The hardest part is when folks panic & call my mom Few of the posts are below. Any suggestions?."

Mumbai Police responds

Mumbai Police quickly responded to Vineeta Singh's post and asked the entrepreneur to reach out to them. Singh thanked the police for the support.

Vineeta shared her fitness story on Sunday, where she took a dig at reports claiming she is dead.

The entrepreneur was seen sharing her morning walk fitness regime and wrote, "Alive and kicking."

Take a look:

Been dealing with paid PR about my death & my arrest for 5 weeks. Ignored it at first, then reported to @Meta several times, filed @Mum_CyberPolice complaint but it’s not stopping. The hardest part is when folks panic & call my mom ? Few of the posts are below. Any suggestions? pic.twitter.com/XYyQ5G2EoM — Vineeta Singh (@vineetasng) April 20, 2024

For the unversed, Vineeta Singh has been an integral part of Shark Tank India since its inception. Recently, she shared a video from the wrap-up party of the show's third season on her Instagram handle, expressing gratitude to her fellow sharks and the production team.