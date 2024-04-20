The first phase of voting for the 18th Lok Sabha elections was held in 21 states and Union territories on April 19. Nearly 64% voter turnout was recorded pm across the states. Seats in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep and Puducherry go to polls today.

And now, Mathura will poll in the second phase of the general elections on April 26.

Hema Malini will be contesting from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the third consecutive time from the Mathura Lok Sabha seat.

On Saturday, BJP candidate Hema Malini's daughters, Isha and Ahana Deol, arrived in Mathura to meet youth and also lend support to their mother in the Lok Sabha elections.

What happened to Esha Deol lips?? pic.twitter.com/V7jsbWwe2D — Rosy (@rose_k01) April 20, 2024

Esha and Ahana were seen at Banke Bihari Temple, where they sought the blessings of Lord Banke Bihari Ji.

During their visit, temple priest Abhilash Goswami presented them with the Lord's blessed cloth and 'prasad.'

Esha informed that they are meeting the youth of Mathura constituency and spreading awareness to vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha Election.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Esha spoke about the development and preservation efforts in Mathura and Vrindavan.

That’s how you shouldn’t do a lip job ?. — Pukning (@PukningWarol) April 20, 2024

She said, "There's so much to say about Mathura, I'm coming here after some time, and there's been so much development. It feels so good here. And the special thing is that along with development, you all have taken care of Vrindavan's alleys, its heritage, you've preserved it well."

She added, "There are so many supporters here who are the residents of Mathura. They want my mother to stay here and win the election from here. They want her to do much more, and it's because of their support that my mom can do all this. So, their support is important."

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: BJP candidate from Mathura constituency Hema Malini's daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol visit Mathura.



Actress Esha Deol says, "...This place has developed a lot. The heritage and tourism are maintained and preserved here... There are a lot of supporters… pic.twitter.com/dGNNeyR7TD — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2024

Meanwhile, netizens were quick to react to her lips and found that something was not right.

They were of the view that she must have gone under the knife and done something with her lips.

A user wrote, "It looks swollen."

Another mentioned, "What happened to Esha Deol's lips??"

The third user said, "What a botched-up plastic surgery."

Take a look

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Hema Malini urged everyone to vote on April 26 and said that every vote is valuable.

In ongoing Lok Sabha Polls, BJP prominent leader Hema Malini is fielded from Mathura constituency against Congress Mukesh Dhangar.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, Hema Malini secured the victory in the BJP seat.