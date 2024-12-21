YouTuber Flying Beast, aka Gaurav Taneja, and his wife Ritu Rathee garnered headlines for their marital discord. The couple, known for documenting their personal lives on social media, became the centre of attention after several reports surfaced claiming that Gaurav Taneja was caught red-handed cheating on his wife, Ritu Rathee.

The speculations began after fans reportedly spotted Ritu Rathee at the 'Bhajan Marg' by Premanand Maharaj, where she expressed concerns about infidelity and custody of their children. The YouTuber later stated that he would remain silent about his children and their mother.

However, the couple quickly patched things up. Despite months of public mudslinging, they reconciled and resumed their regular vlogging.

To everyone's surprise, Gaurav Taneja recently appeared on Shark Tank India Season 4, leaving fans in shock. The promo for his appearance has taken the internet by storm. In the teaser, Gaurav is seen pitching his whey protein brand to the Sharks.

For the unversed, Gaurav, popularly known as Flying Beast, is a fitness enthusiast who has also founded his own milk and ghee brand.

The teaser shows the Sharks being impressed by Gaurav's pitch, asking him detailed questions about his revenue and YouTube income. Vineeta Singh and Anupam Mittal were left speechless when Gaurav revealed he has over 3 million followers on social media.

Vineeta added, "You are earning Rs 1 crore in one hour.

Gaurav Taneja's Ghee brand costs Rs1,350 for 500 ml.

The famous YouTuber purchased Indian Gir cows from Gujarat and has been caring for them on his farms. Gaurav's mission is straightforward: to deliver high-quality food products by following traditional Indian farming techniques. The ghee produced on his farm is organic and made using the Vedic process in clay pots.

On the first day of Chaitra Navratri, which also marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year, Gaurav officially launched his ghee brand. On April 10, 2024, he took to Instagram to share a video of his brand launch on his farm. The starting price for the ghee is Rs,350 for 500 ml.