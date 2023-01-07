Ashneer Grover reveals how Kiara Advani came between him and wife; almost got him divorced Close
It has been barely a few episodes but Shark Tank India season 2 already seems to have sent social media into a tizzy. From jokes to memes, the reality show has taken over the internet. While many were expecting this season to be bland and boring owing to Ashneer Grover's absence, the constant digs and jibes by the panel more than makes up for it.

On Ashneer's absence

The sharks in this season are Anupam Mittal, Amit Jain, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta. While Namita Thapar has maintained that the "toxicity" is out this season, Anupam Mittal has said that there is no place for insulting founders this season. Amid all this, Ashneer Grover has said that he was approached by the makers.

Ashneer's take

But, a deal couldn't be struck as he dominated the show. The former BharatPe MD even said that now owing to his popularity, all the founders would want to have him as their investor and that would be unfair to the other sharks. He also said that it was he, who made the show popular for Sony.

"Jab tak tha, I had great fun. Pure show mein masti kari. Thankfully it was received well, pehla season hi kaafi successful hogaya. (While I was there, had great fun. Enjoyed throughout the show. First season was so successful)," he said.

Ashneer takes the credit for season 1's success

"Mereko lagta hai, in some sense, I was a part of creating a Rs 10,000 crore franchise... I feel happy ke maine ek Rs 500 crore saal ki franchise Sony ko bana ke de di (Feel that I made Rs 500 crore franchise and gave it to Sony)," Grover went on to add in an interaction at The Ranveer Show Podcast.

