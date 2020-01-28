After a manhunt in five states, JNU student Sharjeel Imam has been arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad. The former Shaheen Bagh protest organiser has been booked on sedition charges for his alleged inflammatory speeches during the anti-CAA protests.

Imam's 'cut Assam from India' speech

In a video that went viral on January 25, Imam was seen talking about splitting the northeast from India to block the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). "We know how Muslims are being treated in Assam. We have to save people from the NRC. The only way to do this is by cutting off northeast from India."

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police registered a case against Imam for the provocative video on Republic Day, January 26.

Ex-JNU student was underground

Delhi Police had launched a massive manhunt to nab the controversial JNU student. Delhi Police teams had conducted multiple raids in Mumbai, Delhi and Patna in search of Imam.

"Sharjeel Imam was last seen in Bihar's Phulwarisharif between 7 pm and 8 pm on January 25. He has disappeared since then," an officer told news agency IANS. According to a source in Delhi Police, Imam practically disappeared from between their fingers. "Our teams were waiting for the right time to nab him. We had our eyes on him, but in the meantime, he disappeared."

(With agency inputs)