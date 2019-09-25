Hours after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, his nephew Ajit and many others were booked in the Rs 25,000 crore Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam, the vetean leader said he was not surprised by the move.

Pawar also said that he is pleased to go to jail since he has never done it before and welcomed people to send him to jail. "Case has been registered. I've no problem if I've to go to jail. I'll be pleased as I've never had this experience. If someone plans to send me to jail, I welcome it," Pawar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He also sarcastically thanked the agencies which investigated this case and managed to link him to a bank he is not even a member of. He told reporters: "I thank the probe agencies because they have involved my name in a case relating to such a bank of which I am not even a member of, I was not involved in its decision-making."

He then went on to add: "If they have filed a case against me too, I welcome it. I would have been surprised had such action not been taken against me after the kind of response I receive during my visits to various districts of the state."

The Enforcement Directorate registered the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).