A plea filed by former union finance minister P Chidambaram, seeking permission to surrender before the Enforcement Directorate in the INX Media money laundering case, has been dismissed by a Delhi court on Friday, September 13. Chidambaram will continue his stay in Tihar jail where he is currently lodged.

The ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are probing Chidambaram over alleged irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during his tenure as Union Finance Minister.

On Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned his personal staff.

Currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the INX Media case, the ED suspects Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram of owning several immovable properties and over 16 bank accounts in other countries, which they are trying to identify to trace the money trail.

Chidambaram and his son were named in the case by INX Media co-founders Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are currently in jail in Mumbai in connection with the murder of Indrani's daughter Sheena Bora.