Veteran politician, Sharad Pawar has emerged as the top contender to replace Sonia Gandhi as the next Chairperson of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA). Sources in the Congress Party has given indications that Sonia is likely to retire from the role due to her health.

The UPA came into existence after the BJP fell short of gaining a majority in the 2004 General election. Then the Congress party and other regional parties including the Left, Nationalist Congress Party, and Samajwadi Party among others came together to make the government at the centre.

Pawar most likely replacement

The reluctance of Sonia Gandhi to continue in the top job has been evident for a while and she is optimistic that her replacement as the UPA Chairperson will soon be discovered, and Pawar is definitely to be the right person for the job.

Elections to choose a new president will be held by Congress early next year though Rahul Gandhi remains reluctant to take office, it's clear that the party is likely to get a new president soon. After Rahul Gandhi resigned as party president following the Lok Sabha poll fiasco, Sonia Gandhi was forced to become interim president.

This time her retirement is set to be complete, unlike last time when Sonia Gandhi stepped down as president of Congress but continued as UPA chairman and also the leader of the parliamentary party. And thus she is likely to step down from the position of president of the UPA.

Regional parties have been hesitant to rally behind Congress in the past given. Mamata Banerjee's TMC and MK Stalin's DMK have shown reluctance to negotiate with young Congress leaders, like Rahul Gandhi. Sharad Pawar who has good relations with across parties looks perfect for the replacement as he has the political power to fight PM Modi.

Shiv Sena extends its support for Pawar

Shiv Sena said that such a change would be beneficial for the alliance, referring to speculation that NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar could replace Congress leader Sonia Gandhi as chairman of the UPA. As per a report in India Today, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the grand old party should show the maturity to accept Pawar's leadership.

"Congress has limited strength. Regional and national parties consider Sharad Pawar their leader. I don't see any other leader of this stature. The Opposition needs strong leadership that can take along regional parties. I see only Sharad Pawar in that role," he added.