Saiyaara casting director and YRF's casting head, Shanoo Sharma, has faced a lot of criticism ever since her recent interview. From Isha Talwar to Bijou ThaangJam, the two well-known celebs came out to speak about their uncomfortable audition experience with Shanoo. And as the casting director continues to face negativity on social media, Abhinav Shukla has also joined in.

In his latest social media post, Abhinav has also accused Shanoo of telling him "he lacked spark". He dated the incident back to the time when his film – Roar – was supposed to release. He added that he was pushed by his well-wishers to meet this casting director and when he did, all he was subjected to was insult and disappointment.

Abhinav said "When my movie Roar was slated to release back in the day I was cajoled by my well-wishers to go meet Yash Raj Films's casting director. I did and she told me: 'You are a good-looking guy but thats it, spark is missing, you can audition but..."

Bagging SLB's Inshaallah

The former Bigg Boss star went on to add how a few years later he met Sanjay Leela Bhansali and was finalised for Inshallah. "Few years down the line I was sitting face to face with Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sir for his next Inshaallah. I remember SLB was all praise, all appreciative and asked me many times 'How come you haven't worked so much? I saw the audition, you are super talented," he recalled.

Abhinav also said how the film got shelved but his career took a different turn. The handsome hunk has worked in several hit shows ever since and has been a regular face at several reality shows. He is married to BB winner Rubina Dilaik.

Isha Talwar's uncomfortable audition

Isha Talwar, who is known for her powerful performance in Mirzapur, had taken to social media to vent out about her awkward meet with Shanoo. She alleged that Sharma asked her to cry inside a bustling restaurant, something Isha refused to do. Mary Kom actor Bijou Thangjaam also narrated a similar instance on social media.