The fate of Shankar's Indian is once again hangs in balance as the director Shankar is prepping up for his next movie with Ram Charan. The mega-budget flick starring Kamal Haasan hit the floors two years ago and has been facing one issue after the other from the day it took off.

Rs 150+ Crore Already Invested

There are rumours doing rounds that Shankar and the production house have put Indian 2 on hold. The movie has completed over 70 percent of the shoot and the producers have already shelled out Rs 150 crore on the flick.

It is said that the makers have to spend at least Rs 50+ crore to wrap up the remaining shoot. Since there is reportedly an internal issue within the production house, the makers are not showing interest to commence the shoot.

Going by the buzz, uncertainty has loomed over the project, forcing Shankar to move on to Ram Charan's project. A Mumbai-based website has reported that Shankar is also in talks with Ranveer Singh for a pan-India movie after Ram Charan's flick, which will be launched in June 2021.

Kajal's Statement

On the other hand, Kajal Aggarwal, during the promotions of her latest movie Mosagallu, has said that the flick is not dropped, but delayed due to the non-availability of the crew.

The majority of the crew are from foreign countries and they have got busy with other projects once the lockdown is lifted.

Indian 2 was formally launched in 2019. After a month, the shooting was halted due to internal issues within Lyca Productions. Rumours were rife then that the flick was dropped due to budget issues.

Later, the project was kick-started, but it got delayed after a crane mishap in February 2020.

Accident on Indian 2

The mishap occurred when 150-feet crane crashed to the ground at the EVP Film City where the shooting has been in progress in a specially erected set. As per the reports, the team was filming an action sequence where heavy-lighting equipment was mounted on a crane which crashed and fell down, killing three.

Shankar and Kajal had a narrow escape. After this incident, the team stayed away from the shoot for a month and immediately lockdown due to Covid-19 was imposed, paving way for the rumours of the flick being dropped.