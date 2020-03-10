The Indian 2 crew has finally managed to put the tragic accident behind it to begin the shoot again. The team was taken a break after the mishap that killed three people and left several injured on 19 February.

As per the sources, Shankar and Kamal Haasan have not joined the shooting and his assistants along with the choreographers are busy canning a song. The filmmaker has assigned the responsibility to his close aides as he is yet to recover from the incident.

Shooting songs have been one of the most favourite aspects in filmmaking for Shankar and normally he never skips the filming of his songs. But the fact that he has asked his assistants to shoot a song indicates his state of mind.

Kamal Haasan is also part of the song, but as he is yet to join the shooting, the portions involving others are being filmed. It is said that the Ulaganayagan will only join once his issues with the production house on the safety and on insurance cover to the people working in the sets are addressed.

The Ulaganayagan does not want to witness any such incidents from here on and taken a stand.

The Accident

The mishap occurred when 150-feet crane crashed to the ground at the EVP Film City where the shooting has been in progress in a special erected set. As per the reports, the team was filming an action sequence where heavy-lighting equipment was mounted on a crane which crashed and fell down. The three killed were Krishna (assistant director), Chandran (art assistant) and Madhu (a production assistant), Lyca Productions had said in a statement.

In fact, Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal had a narrow escape in the accident.

Kamal Haasan is contributing Rs 1 crore each to the family of the deceased, while Lyca Productions announced Rs 1 crore compensation for the deceased's family and Rs 1 crore for the people who were injured in the accident.