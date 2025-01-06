Director Shankar, who is bringing us his highest-budget film, Game Changer, starring Ram Charan, S.J. Surya, Jayaram, Kiara Advani, and Anjali, releasing this Sankranti, is focusing on other big projects after the release of Game Changer.

In a recent interaction with the media in Chennai for the promotions of his film Game Changer, the director announced that his next venture after Indian 3 will be a fictional title: Veera Yuga Nayagan Velpari, a Tamil novel by author and MP Su. Venkatesan. The novel is based on historical events and is celebrated for its rich storytelling, which is highly appreciated by its readers.

Shankar stated that his next project would be an adaptation of 'Velpari.' and not the previously announced Anniyan remake with Ranveer Singh. He said Velpari is a dream project of mine. I want to take my time to explore all the unexplored sides of myself with this project. The script work is done, and it will be a three-part film. It is a mammoth project that will require a big budget. We are yet to hold the discussions that would bring shape to this project," he concluded.

Shankar revealed that he had already written the screenplay for Velpari during the pandemic. Shankar is said to be interested in casting Suriya for the lead role, but there is no confirmation at the moment. If he casts Suriya in this role, this would mark their first collaboration together.

Shankar is known for his big-budget films. From the time of his 90s films, Jeans and Bharateyudu, to now, with Game Changer, the director has always made big-budget films. Game Changer songs budget cost 75 crores.

Fans are eager to watch Shankar's magic on screen with Game Changer and his interesting pipeline of films.