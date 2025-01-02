Director Shankar Shanmugam is well known for his grandeur and lavish sets, especially for the unique ideas he executes in his film songs.

Songs from the films Jeans, Nayak, and Boys during the 90s created curiosity and excitement about how he could pull off such graphics during those days; his film also featured some unique approaches towards his film songs.

Shankar, after his last release, Indian 2, is all set to bring us the next Telugu film, Game Changer, featuring Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, and SJ Suryah.

The buzz around the film started ever since its announcements, and now with each song—Raa Macha Macha (40M views), Dhop (24M views), Naa Naa Hyraanaa (44M views), and Jaragandi (50M views)—the excitement for the film is increasing.

If rumours are to be believed, these songs were shot on a budget of Rs 75 crores. The director, who is well known for spending money on the film, has reportedly spent a whopping amount close to Rs 100 crore on just five songs of the film.

Among all these songs, Na Na Hyraana is rumoured to be the most expensive of all with a whopping budget of Rs 1.76 crore rupees. The song was shot in New Zealand using an advanced infrared camera; this particular song has raised concerns about the film's budget.

Shankar's fans are keen to see if this amount of money spent on the film is worth it or not. Game Changer is a political backdrop story showcasing Ram Charan in a double role; the film is set to release in January 2025. Game Changer has Anjali, Sunil, Srikanth, SJ Suryah and others playing pivotal roles in the film, which has the story written by Karthik Subbaraj. The makers are busy promoting the film in every possible way.