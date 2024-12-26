Kiara Advani is busy with the shoot and promotions of her upcoming film with Ram Charan titled – Game Changer. Kiara had recently shared a post talking about her dance steps in the song – Dhop – choreographed by Jani Master. The actress is seen doing a bit of hip hop, robotics, dubstep and more in the energetic number.

Kiara had credited Jani Master for the choreography and the song being a success. As soon the Shershaah actress dropped the post, she was majorly trolled for her crediting the POCSO accused choreographer.

Kiara's post

"We started the film with the shoot of the song #Dhop beautifully conceptualised by @shanmughamshankar Sir. It was the first time I shot a movie song for 13 days on a set that made me feel like I was in Disneyland (can't wait for you guys to see it in cinemas soon)" Kiara had written.

"I remember seeing @alwaysjani masters choreography and thinking how are we going to do this, but that's the beauty of our job, always learning something new.. a new style of dance is it dubstep/classical/robotic/hip hop you can answer that in the comments below it's always fun matching steps with the extremely talented and one of the best dancers I know RC!!" the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress had earlier written.

However, following the backlash, the actress cleverly edited the post and removed the name of Jani Master. "I remember seeing the choreography and thinking, how are we going to do this? But that's the beauty of our job—always learning something new," she wrote after editing the post.

About Jani Master's case

Jani Master was arrested by Telangana's Cyberabad police from Goa in September for the alleged sexual assault of a junior female choreographer. He was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences. The choreographer is currently out on bail but the National Film Award he had earned for choreographing Megham Karukkatha from the film Thiruchitrambalam, has been suspended.