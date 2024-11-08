Kiara Advani is all set to star opposite Ram Charan in the pan-India release 'Game Changer', directed by Shankar. Ever since the announcement, fans have been excited to see how Kiara fairs in the film or what her role could be. However, all of that got a little diminished after the actress' first look poster was released on the internet.

Taking to her social media, Kiara eagerly shared her first-look poster from the movie and a BTS shot from the shoot day. She captioned it "Swipe to see what's coming" and also informed her fans that the teaser for the film was all set to release tomorrow.



In the poster, she can be seen standing amidst picturesque nature with snow-capped mountains serving as her backdrop. Kiara wears a blue thigh-high slit over-the-top gown as she poses standing in a water body with her hair hair and makeup done beautifully. Netizens are of the opinion that this poster is not just unrealistic but is also "funny."

Taking to Reddit, film buffs started an entire discourse on Kiara's first look-poster from the film and none of the reactions were positive. A comment on the thread read, "There's nothing good about this look—the background feels artificial, the outfit is tacky, the makeup is poorly done, and the pose is...bad. it seems like she was posing for a photo shoot on her way to an awards event, and someone just photoshopped her onto this landscape background. even fan-made posters have better quality and editing than this official one."

While another user went on to write, "Is it a movie or reality show :/ poster giving super artificial."

Some fans also discussed how Kiara might not even have a proper role in the film and how the movie will be extremely "hero-centric". A particular comment mentioned, "Shankar has NEVER shown a single female character who has any sort of agency, intelligence or drive. EVER. In his 13th century worldview, women are only for coking cooking, cleaning and baby-making."

Another mentioned, "This movie will not be a game changer for her."

Not just that but several people have taken notice of Kiara's hands and legs in the poster, which seems photoshopped and edited to quite an extent.

A user wrote, "Her legs and her face omggg they did her dirty" to which a reply read, "Did yall notice her hand? Bones." A particular comment also mentioned, "I think they friggin photshopped her nails on!!!"