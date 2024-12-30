'RIP Letter': Ram Charan's fan threatens to die by suicide over delay in Game Changer trailer [Details]

Fans are waiting with bated breath for the trailer of global superstar Ram Charan's film Game Changer. The makers have so far just dropped the teaser and songs of the films.

As part of the promotional campaign, the makers recently hosted a spectacular pre-release event in Dallas, marking the first time such an event was organized in the USA for an Indian film. The event garnered tremendous success and enthusiasm.

Producer Dil Raju shared the news about the trailer at the pre-release event that recently took place in Dallas, USA. A grand event will be held on January 1 to launch the film's trailer.

'RIP Letter': Ram Charan's fan threatens to die by suicide over delay in Game Changer trailer

Amid the wave of promotions fans have taken to social media and asked the makers to speed up the release of the trailer.

A fan of Ram Charan has written an open letter to the makers of his upcoming movie, Game Changer. In the note titled 'RIP Letter', the fan asked the makers to release the trailer of the movie on priority. He stated that if the makers of Game Changer fail to do so, he will die by suicide.

"You are not even considering the sentiments of the fans. Suppose you do not release a teaser or update by the end of this month or fail to share the trailer by New Year's occasion. In that case, I regret to inform you that I will be forced to take drastic measures, including ending my life," the letter, dated December 28, reads, as quoted by the Free Press Journal.

Game Changer is directed by S Shankar. A teaser released earlier this year revealed that Ram Charan will play an IAS officer who takes on a corrupt system, bringing both brains and brawn to his role.

#Dhop is Charan & Thaman Combo mark Song in #GameChanger



Both went Beast mode ❤️?pic.twitter.com/TEfEkAy105 — Raees | 10.01.2025 ? (@RaeesHere_) December 23, 2024

Recently, Pushpa 2: The Rule director Sukumar gave his first review of Game Changer. The filmmaker was speaking at an event in Dallas when he said, "I watched Game Changer with Chiranjeevi sir. I want to give the first review. First half, was awesome. Interval, blockbuster. Trust me. Second half, the flashback episode gave me goosebumps—phenomenal. I was so sure Charan would receive a National Award for Rangasthalam, and so did others. But the way he essayed emotions in the film's climax, I got the feeling again. He performed so well, he will definitely get a National Award for it."

Game Changer will finally hit theatres on January 10, 2025, in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.