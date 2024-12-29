Mom-to-be Athiya Shetty flaunts baby Bump as she heads to watch Ind vs Aus match with Anushka Sharma

Cricketers' wives Bollywood actors Athiya Shetty and Anushka Sharma are in Australia right now to cheer for their husbands, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. The star cricketers' wives are seen in stands cheering for their spouses, and in their free time, they are spotted also roaming around Australia.

Athiya Shetty Flaunts Baby Bump As She Gets Spotted With Anushka Sharma In Australia

Several videos of Anushka have gone viral, the two actresses were spotted hanging out together in a casual after the match.

The clip further shows Athiya Shetty flaunting her baby bump.

Post announcing her pregnancy, this is the first time, the actor was seen in media.

Athiya Shetty with the baby ?❤️?????❤️????????❣️?

Also anushka and nitish family ? pic.twitter.com/okzKM5umY4 — Tia'world (@singh36896) December 29, 2024

Athiya looked stunning in a striped t-shirt and a denim skirt, Anushka wore a white shirt and light blue trousers. Anushka was walking ahead while, Athiya trailed closely behind, engaging in conversation with a team member.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma was seen posing with cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy's family after the star batter scored his first international century against Australia. Nitish's father shared the photo on social media calling it "a lovely moment."

In November, Athiya and KL Rahul announced their pregnancy

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul announced their pregnancy on Instagram in November. Sharing a picture of tiny feet and an evil eye accompanied the announcement post. The text read, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025."

Athiya Shetty married KL Rahul in January 2023 in the presence of their close friends and family. Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala served as the venue for the wedding.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma welcomed her second child, In February 2024, she and Virat welcomed their baby boy, Akaay. Following his birth, the couple reportedly relocated to London, UK, to live away from the entertainment industry.