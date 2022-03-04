The sudden and untimely death of a cricketing legend, Shane Warne, has brought the cricket world to a standstill. The fraternity is left beyond shocked and tweets have poured in expressing their grief and shock over Warne's sudden death. 1999 World Cup winner Warne was a legend in the true sense and is considered one of the best spinners till date.

Shane Warne's team has said that the former sportsperson was found at his villa in an unconscious state and despite their best efforts and the medical staff, he couldn't be retrieved. "Shane Warne no more..I'm Shocked and Shattered.Simply can't believe I'm hearing this.Very very sad day for our cricket community.The biggest superstar of my generation gone.Goodbye Legend @ShaneWarne #RIP Condolences to the family and friends," tweeted Waqar Younis.

"Sad, speechless, and completely shocked. An incredible loss to cricket. I have no words. Thank you for everything you've done for the sport. Rest in Peace, Shane Warne. Sending my condolences to his loved ones," wrote Shikhar Dhawan. "I'm truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne....still can't believe it," Rohit Sharma tweeted.

Tributes pour in

Iceland Cricket Association wrote on social media, "We are shocked to hear of the sudden and shocking death of Shane Warne. All our thoughts to his family and Australian cricket. He was the greatest leg-spinner of them all, an entertainer, a showman and had skills beyond compare. A tragic loss to the world of sport."

Cricket world shocked

"Cannot believe it. One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more. Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world," said Virender Sehwag. Sharing a picture with Shane from their golden days, Shoaib Akhtar wrote, "Just heard the devastating news about legendary Shane Warne passing away. No words to describe how shocked & sad i am. What a legend. What a man. What a cricketer."

"I am in agony. Grief. And have no words. I was lucky enough to know him well. The magic will stay forever. #ShaneWarne #GreatestOfHisKind. In disbelief," Harsha Bhogle wrote.