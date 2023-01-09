She might not have even made her debut, but Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood future already looks bright and shiny. The diva is one of the most talked about star kids and all eyes are on her for the grand launch of the young talent. And while many have been wondering whether or not the diva is single, if reports are to be believed, the diva is already taken.

Who's the boy?

Yes, you read that right. Report has revealed that she is in a steady relationship with her college sweetheart and has also introduced him to several of her colleagues and family friends. Shanaya's partner is Mumbai-based Karan Kothari.

"Shanaya has not posted anything about her beau, and it's quite obvious that she wouldn't talk about him. However, he has been her plus-one to many Bollywood parties and she has even introduced him as her partner to her colleagues. You should see them, they are quite fun and are adorable together," HT quoted a source.

Shanaya's big launch

The news of Shanaya's relationship comes amid Suhana Khan's dating rumours with Agastya Nanda. Shanaya's another close friend, Ananya Panday is said to be dating Aditya Roy Kapur. Shanaya was all set to make her debut with Dharma's Bedhadak but the project got shelved. And, there were reports stating that she had replaced Rashmika Mandanna in Shashank Khaitan's Tiger Shroff starrer Screw Dheela.