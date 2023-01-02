Tiger Shroff's Screw Dheela is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. While a lot has been said about the film going over budget, pay cut, stalling the project; another report has now surfaced on social media. If the reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, Rashmika Mandanna is being replaced by Shanaya Kapoor in Tiger Shroff's film.

Shanaya in, Rashmika out?

While report has revealed that Shanaya is yet to sign the papers, the deal is more or less sealed. "Yes, there has been a change in the cast, Shanaya will be replacing Rashmika. Although Shanaya is yet to sign the dotted line, everything is in place, and when the film starts it will headline Shanaya as the female lead," a Bollywood Hungama report stated.

The report goes on to add that Shanaya was all set to star in Shashank Khaitan's project. But, because the film is taking longer than expected to go on floors, Shanaya has been roped in for Screw Dheela.

What went down

The report added, "Shanaya Kapoor was to feature in Shashank's other project for Dharma Productions, Bedhadak with Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. However, for some reason that film has run into trouble and the shoot has been paused. In the interim while the issues are settled, Shanaya has moved to Screw Dheela."

Screw Dheela was earlier supposed to release in 2022 but the film couldn't go on floors as Tiger was busy shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan remake.