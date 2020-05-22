Shamita Shetty made her entry to film industry with Aditya Chopra's Mohabbatein and she has completed 20 years in film industry. In her two-decade journey, she has been part of both hit and flops movies.

A Mixed Bag

Talking about her journey with the IANS, she has said that it has been an interesting journey as it has been a mix of success and failure. "I can't believe it's been 20 years. I clearly remember how shy I was when I joined this field. Twenty years is a long time. It's been an interesting journey for me because there were many ups and lows. Unfortunately, I did not do many films but all the aspects and phases of my life have made me a better and a stronger person," Shamita told IANS.

Shamita Shetty says that she has been choosy about the movies that she took off and never wanted to be part of a film just for the sake of working.

"I was a bit selective. You know when you start with the best you don't want to settle for anything that you are not sure of. I took my time. Also, there were films which came my way but I did not want to be part of just for the heck of being on sets. So that's how the gap happened and it was difficult," Shamita adds.

The younger sister of Shilpa Shetty is now waiting for a new start as she has signed a couple of projects. "I was about to shoot for a web series but the lockdown happened. Also, I have worked in the film "The Tenant", which will release soon. I am looking forward to start again once everything goes back to normal," Shamita concludes.