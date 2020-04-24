Social activist Ali Sohrab was trolled heavily after he claimed that Islamic scholars like Maulana Arshad Madani, Maulana Mahmood Madani, and Darul Uloom Deoband are not the voices of Muslims.

According to his Twitter bio, Ali Sohrab (Kaka) is a critic, social activist, activist against Islamophobia, and a scared journalist. He launched a tirade against the traitors of the Muslim community a series of tweets made with the hashtag #NotourVoice on April 23. He called out Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Shahnawaz Hussain, Tarek Fatah, and some other Muslim leaders and scholars the agents of the BJP/RSS.

But many Muslims were upset with Ali Sohrab's rant against Islamic scholars like Maulana Arshad Madani, Maulana Mahmood Madani, and world-famous Islamic university Darul Uloom Deoband. They denied their claims that they are not the voices of the Muslim community. They asked if not these people, then who are our voices? Are people like Kakawani are our voice?

Some of the upset Muslims took to Twitter to condemn Ali Sohrab for his insulting remarks against these people. They trolled him heavily with the hashtag #ShameOnKaKa, which has been trending on Twitter for the last several hours. They insisted that he should offer an apology for his wrong claims.

Mohammad Haneef Qasmi.100%fB @ShaSDZ3URjjY9vH

The best way to become famous is to start writing and selling against muslim scholars and madrassas #ShameOnKaKa I think!!!!!!!!! The best way to boycott Kaka is to unfollow him And what do you think about it? #shameOnKaka

Mufti Wahiduzzaman Siddequey @MuftiWahidSdy

I respect u, but shut up ur mouth now. It is enough. How do u paint every one with same brush. Mi Arshad is a valuable person. Do not cross ur limit in critical terms. #ShameOnKaKa

Mufti Wahiduzzaman Siddequey @MuftiWahidSdy

Kaka is a foolish friend and as we know that wise enemy is better than a foolish friend. He is has posted unacceptable behavior about Ulma Deen, and this proves his way of thinking about Ulam Deen. I request Kaka to offer his apology for using abusive language for darul uloom and its scholars. One must use one's intellect before using one's language. One may gain short time applause but will definelt lose if one is not careful• #ShameOnKaKa

M. A. RASHEED. SITAMARHI @saieedrashid1

I have one thing to know How long do dogs stay faithful? This is what he does when he stops getting bread and herbs Do you know who he is? @KhanAfsarqasmi #ShameOnKaKa

Taha Jaunpuri طہ جون پوری @ReallyDeshBhakt

I have unfollowed @007AliSohrab After his criticism of Ulam Haq who are the successors of Prophet Muhammad PBUH. Will u do? RT and Like to reach maximum number of people. #ShameOnKaKa

S Huda Qasmi @hudaqasmi

Merely writing on Twitter and getting likes do not mean someone is a good social activist, great contributor and able leader. it needs hardworks on ground to do win the heart of the people. Rise above your bigotry. #ShameOnKaKa Kaka is not able to differentiate the sheep from the goats. He is immature friend of the community. #ShameOnKaKa I request Kaka to offer his apology for using abusive language for darul uloom and its scholars.

Khan Afsar @KhanAfsarqasmi

This man has gone mad as he has crossed the lines of criticism. He has committed a blunder Minister as he has targeted Ulma. He must apologize. '~!.

Madani has made a number of statements in favour of the RSS and expressed his support to the Modi government on issues such as Kashmir and the National Register of Citizens (NRC)#NotMyVoice https://t.co/cggn6MR8aK — ALI SOHRAB {काकावाणी 2.0} (@007AliSohrab) April 23, 2020

These people are not the voice of Indian Muslims. #NotOurVoice pic.twitter.com/bMoevxTwcu — ALI SOHRAB {काकावाणी 2.0} (@007AliSohrab) April 23, 2020