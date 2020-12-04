The internet can be an unforgiving space. And that is turning out to be true for Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh, who have recently been granted bail in drugs controversy. Narcotics Control Bureau had arrested the couple after seizing ganja from their home.

A Mumbai court had then sent Bharti Singh and husband to judicial custody till November 4. However, the two were granted bail within a day.

Bharti and Haarsh were lambasted on social media after the duo waved at the paparazzi after being released on bail. And now again, the couple has been at the receiving end after they were seen dancing and enjoying themselves at Aditya Narayan – Shweta Agarwal's wedding reception. Netizens went into a tizzy and questioned their audacity. 'Druggies', 'shameless', 'have some shame', 'Looks like they have won an award looking at their face charm', 'Nashe se chadh gyi', 'Sab ek thali ke chate bate', 'where are the drugs', 'have you brought ganja here for after party', were some of the mean comments on the video.

However, there were many who came out in support of the two. 'Good to see them happy', 'they made no mistake it was for personal consumption', 'live and let live' were some more of the comments on the picture.

Bharti and Haarsh on planning a baby

Bharti and Haarsh had recently revealed that they were planning a baby. "Well, I want to become a mother. In fact, Haarsh and I had planned to go family way in 2020. Socha toh tha ki 2020 mein 20-20 khel loon. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, I don't wish to take any chance. I can't plan a baby in such tension. I want my baby to come in a healthy environment. Right now, it is risky to even visit a hospital and once you get pregnant, you have to visit a doctor for regular check-ups. Might as well wait for another year than putting a small baby's life at risk," Bharti had told Telly Chakkar in an interview.