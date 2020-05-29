The Coronavirus pandemic has forced many to put numerous things on hold. From travel to family planning, the pandemic has turned all plans uncertain. The crisis has also created a lot of anxiety.

Bharti Singh recently revealed that she had been planning to have a child. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic, her decision changed looking at the prevailing situation. She said she didn't want to take risks with the current circumstances.

Bharti Singh puts family planning on hold amidst Coronavirus outbreak

2020 has been a year of unpleasant surprises. Coronavirus changed everything, it has changed how people behave, interact and everyone's outlook on the future. It's safe to say, now isn't the best time for family planning because of the risks it entails.

Bollywood's laughter queen Bharti Singh shed light on it from her own perspective. In an interview with TellyChakkar, she said that she was planning to become a mother in 2020, but her plans changed following the pandemic. "However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, I don't wish to take any chance. I can't plan a baby in such tension. I want my baby to come in a healthy environment. Right now, it is risky to even visit a hospital and once you get pregnant, you have to visit a doctor for regular check-ups. Might as well wait for another year than putting a small baby's life at risk," she explained.

Bharti Singh married Haarsh Limbachiyaa in 2017, after dating him for 7 years. The two had met on the sets of Comedy Circus. Amidst the lockdown, the Kapil Sharma Show comedian and her husband have been hosting their own show Hum Tum Aur Quarantine. Perhaps, 2021 will be a better year for everybody.