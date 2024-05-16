Mannara Chopra has been at the receiving end of a lot of backlash and hate ever for her latest social media post. The Bigg Boss contestant who won hearts with her expressions and antics, has been facing negativity for sharing a dance video during Mumbai's recent dust storm. Mannara was seen dancing to the song – Ankhiyaan Gulaab and enjoying the rain.

"Shameless doesn't even know how many people suffered and died in this storm today in multiple places in Mumbai," wrote a user. "Overacting like always," another user commented. "Do you even realise that people are dying in this storm," asked a social media user. "Crazy woman," a social media user commented. "

"Everyone is tensed here and she is dancing," another social media user wrote. "Looks like an old aunty," a comment read. "Delete this reel, you are getting trolled," another comment read. "Highly insensitive," one more comment read. However, there were also many who asked Mannara not to be bothered by the trolling and to do what she wishes.

Some come out in support

"Plz never entertain and chit chat with paps or media in future because they all are doing negative Publicity against you.. They are just views and content hungry vultures," a comment read. "Don't know why people are hating! okay city are having hard times but that doesn't mean she don't have right to enjoy and doesn't mean she have to be really tensed or depressed about it! She is not like that so why to pretend let her enjoy her own company!!" another comment read.