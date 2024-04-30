Mannara Chopra has had quite a journey on Bigg Boss 17. From her infectious laughter, fun moments to her massive breakdowns, the actress had a rollercoaster of a stay inside Bigg Boss 17 house. The diva went on to bag the third spot in the finale, beating Ankita Lokhande. However, throughout her stay, she refused to mention or let anybody talk about her being from the Chopra family.

Why refused to take the Chopra name?

While it was earlier speculated that Mannara might not be sharing a fair and warm equation with Parineeti and Priyanka Chopra; the diva had later revealed that the three sisters were quite close and pally. And now, in her latest interview, Mannara has revealed the exact reason behind her getting triggered over the 'Chopra' name.

Mannara has said that she fears that once people learn of her connection with Priyanka or Parineeti Chopra or that she hails from the Chopra family, all her hard work will be overshadowed by the tag of nepotism. She also realised later that not talking about her sisters or the Chopra family made everyone speculate that things weren't well between them.

Priyanka's influence on Mannara

Priyanka was later seen celebrating Mannara Chopra's birthday bash in India. The southern actress was also seen attending the roka of Priyanka's brother. "She (PeeCee) had a strong impact on all the cousins. She has always projected herself as a strong and independent woman. I looked up to her while growing up because I noticed how she could buy things on her own. She could stay in the best of the places, do whatever she wants, and rule the world according to her terms. That was something I imbibed from her. That was something that got inside me," she had told Siddharth Kannan on his show.