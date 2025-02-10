Salman Khan recently appeared on his nephew Arhaan Khan's podcast,Dum Biryani. During their conversation, Salman shared valuable insights on love, career, and family and took a moment to educate the Gen Z star kids about their lack of fluency in Hindi.

What Did Salman Khan Say on the Podcast?

During the chat, Salman asked Arhaan and his friends about their motivation for starting the podcast. They admitted it was more of a "passing passion" and a way to create lasting memories. Salman responded, "You guys should first do all of this in Hindi."

At this point, one of Arhaan's friends pointed out, "Inko Hindi nahi aati" (they don't know Hindi), referring to Arhaan and another friend. The latter admitted, "My Hindi is very poor." Salman reassured them, saying they could speak in Hindi and that he would correct them if they made mistakes. Arhaan laughed and jokingly added, "Hindi classes, Hindi tutor, practice karo."

Salman, however, took a serious tone and stated, "You should be ashamed of yourselves if you guys don't know Hindi. You have to cater to the audience who understands Hindi."

Salman Khan scolds Arhaan Khan and his friends for not knowing Hindi, fans laud the actor

As the clip went viral, netizens criticized Arhaan and his friends for sidelining Hindi in favour of English, while many lauded Salman for emphasizing the importance of the language.

A user wrote, "They look down upon Hindi as a language but end up working in the Hindi film industry. Make it make sense? And what's ironic is that most of them make mistakes while speaking English and can't string five sentences together without saying like.."

Another user says, "You know what hurts? It is that they will work. They will have ample opportunities thrown at them while having no regard for their craft or their audience."

Work Front

Salman is currently busy shooting for his action drama, Sikandar which is directed by AR Murugadoss, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in key roles. The film is currently in production and is scheduled for theatrical release on 28 March.

Apart from this, Salman will also be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick 2. The filmmaker announced the film with a candid picture of the superstar on Instagram, leaving his fans excited. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "It was a great Kick 2 photo shoot Sikandar....!!! From GrandSajid Nadiadwala @beingsalmankhan @wardakhannadiadwala #Kick2 #Sikandar."