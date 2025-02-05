Rakesh Roshan's documentary - The Roshans - on Netflix is making quite some buzz. The show takes us through the legacy of the Roshan family. From Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Shroff, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta to Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar and several other stars have been a part of the docu series.

While Rekha couldn't joint the show due to date issues, the Dabangg actor couldn't take part due to the looming death threats against him. Salman Khan, who gave one of the biggest hits of his career with Rakesh Roshan's 'Karan Arjun', remained absent from the series. Now, the Krrish director has revealed that the superstar really wanted to be a part of the show but couldn't join because of the issues going on in his life.

Why Salman couldn't join

"I did call him up but he was stuck in his own problems and that's why he couldn't make it," Rakesh shared in an interview. "Salman really wanted to be a part of it and he would give us his dates but cancel it at the last moment. He has been going through the issues that we're seeing going on these days. We all recognized that he wasn't there. If he was there, he could've shared some more light on us and his experiences during Karan Arjun," he further told News18.com.

Prior to this, Rakesh Roshan had revealed that he had called Salman Khan several times but they couldn't arrive at a date. The filmmaker also added that Salman and Shah Rukh Khan gave them a very difficult time during the shoot of Karan Arjun, so much so that Pinky Roshan had to intervene.

Roshan said that their fun and pranks went from bad to worse and the whole set started joining them which used to make everyone not be in sync.