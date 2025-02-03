Priyanka Chopra has credited Rakesh Roshan for giving opportunities to outsiders in big banner films which he makes. PeeCee was one of the guests in the documentary on the Roshan family, titled 'The Roshans', on Netflix. Praising Rakesh Roshan, the Quantico actress said that he makes the table longer for others also to fit in.

Priyanka praises for giving opportunities

Priyanka's comment comes amid the massive debate over nepotism in the industry. "They make their table longer. They pull in people like me, who didn't grow up in the industry, and create opportunities so that it's not just them who are benefiting from what they've been able to create. I really admire that the table doesn't stay small," the diva said.

Now, reacting to Priyanka's statement, the Krrish director said that even when he launched his son, Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, the young star had earned it. Rakesh Roshan said that he gave the break to Hrithik after he had worked as an AD for several years on the films made by different people.

Rakesh Roshan doesn't believe in nepotism

Rakesh Roshan further said that he doesn't feel like there's anything like nepotism and credited Hrithik for bagging his debut because of his hard work and talent.

"Actually, I feel like there is nothing like nepotism. We always cast people who are right for the role. I knew Hrithik well and saw how hard he worked. He assisted me for four years, and when he joined the school and showcased his acting, I could see he had everything it took. That's when I decided to launch him," the Khoob Bhari Maang actor told Draw Your Box.

From Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Preity Zinta, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar to Asha Bhosle, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Vishal Dadlani, Anu Malik and many more celebs have featured in the documentary to shed light on the legacy of the Roshan family.