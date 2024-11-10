Virat Kohli never fails to win hearts, the star batter is known for his chivalry and generosity. Virat is in Mumbai with his wife-actor Anushka Sharma. He celebrated his birthday with wife Anushka and kids Vamika and Akaay at their Juhu residence in Mumbai. On Friday, the cricketer along with his wife Anushka were seen enjoying a dosa date in a popular café Benne in Mumbai.

On Friday evening, Virat and Anushka were once again spotted with their kids at a restaurant for dinner.

As Virat garners a huge fan following, it's difficult for him to escape the crowd and fans hovering around him. This is exactly what happened on Friday evening, as a female fan grabbed Virat's arm to take a selfie with him. Virat didn't react and obliged her with a selfie.

The clips have now gone viral, a video shows, Virat was in an awkward situation, where a lady held his hand and pulled him for a picture. However, the former India skipper humbly smiled and allowed her to take a selfie.

Virat Kohli clicked with a fan in Mumbai ?❤️



- Sweet gesture by King Kohli

Netizens weren't pleased with the way the female held his hand and pulled him. They were of the view that if the roles were reversed it was a female star and the fan would be male, things would have been blown out of proportion. Some were of the view that no fan should be allowed to touch the celeb or cricketer.

A user said, "And ppl abuse him for leaving India after retirement to relocate to London.. man deserves space and freedom!!"

Another one said," Now you know why he wants to stay in London."

The third one said, "shameful and disgusting act, she could have asked politely."

On his 36th birthday, a fan gifted him a poster of Lord Hanuman.

Work Front

Virat is now preparing to travel to Australia for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The tournament is in Perth on November 22.

Virat Kohli was seen in the three-Test series against New Zealand, where he scored 93 runs as India was whitewashed 3-0

Anushka was last seen in the film Zero, which was released in 2018. She will be next seen in Chakda Xpress, the biopic of Jhulan Goswami, in 2022. Chakda Xpress is slated to be released on Netflix.