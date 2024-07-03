Indians all across the world celebrated India lifting the World Cup trophy. On Saturday, India defeated South Africa at Barbados' Kensington Oval. India had set a target of 177 runs and won by 7 runs. While SA made 169/8 in 20 overs. Rohit Sharma managed to end India's 11-year trophy drought as the team lifted the trophy.

It was Hardik Pandya who took three wickets, and one can forget the contribution of Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah. Every player contributed to the epic win.

Virat and Rohit got teary-eyed and hugged each other. Amid celebrations, tears of joy and happiness. Amid the celebration and tears of joy. Virat video called Anushka Sharma and kids from the field. Internet couldn't stop gushing seeing Virat's gesture.

The team India was supposed to land on July 2 and meet PM Modi in Delhi. The team India is stuck due to turbulent weather in Barbados because of Hurricane Beryl.

Virat Kohli video calls wife Anushka Sharma to show Barbados hurricane

Virat Kohli who never fails to update his wife's video called his wife Anushka Sharma Barbados.

A video has gone viral that shows, Virat Kohli who is currently stranded with the Indian cricket team in Barbados, showing the current situation in Barbados on a video call.

The leaked video shows Virat roaming in the hotel lobby and was seen talking to Anushka. Another clip shows Virat leaning towards the balcony and showing the current situation to his family.

Fans weren't happy seeing the leaked video of Virat calling Anushka.

A user said, "Stop capturing his private moments.."

Another said, "You all should respect something called privacy. This is so creepy. Imagine being his fan and then doing this."

Virat like other team members of India is waiting to jet off to India.

Team India Set to Arrive in India on Thursday Morning

Due to the hurricane, the entire island was shut down for two days, forcing the players to remain confined to their hotel. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) managers have been attempting to arrange a private jet or charter flight to transport the players home but have faced obstacles due to the closure of the airport. As per the latest reports.

The Indian team has finally boarded the flight to India and is expected to land in Delhi on Wednesday evening. BCCI's official Instagram account shared a video of the trophy titled It's Coming Home.

Indian team is tentatively expected to reach Delhi by early morning on Thursday! They're arriving on Air India's special chartered flight AIC 24 World Champion.

Virat Kohli who was awarded as the player of the match announced that it was his last T20I match

During the post-match presentation, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from T20 International cricket after India won against South Africa in the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup in Barbados on Saturday.

He said, "This was my last T20 World Cup, this is exactly what we wanted to achieve. One day you feel like you can't get a run and this happens, God is great. Just the occasion, now or never kind of situation. This was my last T20 game playing for India. We wanted to lift that cup. Wanted to Yes I have, this was an open secret."

"Not something that I wasn't going to announce even if we had lost. Time for the next generation to take the T20 game forward. It's been a long wait for us, waiting to win an ICC tournament. You look at someone like Rohit, he's played 9 T20 World Cups and this is my sixth. He deserves it," Kohli said in a post-match chat.

Anushka Sharma penned two sweet notes for the Team India and Virat. Anushka mentioned how her daughter Vamika was concerned seeing everyone cry on the field after winning the World Cup, she curiously asked Anushka who would hug them as they were crying, while Anushka's answer won millions of hearts.

She wrote, "Our daughter's biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on tv..... Yes, My darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people ❤️ What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! CHAMPIONS – CONGRATULATIONS!!"

Appericating Virat she wrote, "AND ..... I love this man ❤️ @virat.kohli . So grateful to call you my home ❤️ - now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this !"

India vs South Africa: Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi