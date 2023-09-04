Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan have welcomed their baby boy into the world, this morning. The Indian pacer made the announcement by sharing a picture on social media. Congratulations have been pouring in for the couple ever since. The duo has named their son, Angad Jasprit Bumrah.

Jasprit's adorable announcement

"Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can't wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it - Jasprit and Sanjana," the Indian cricketer wrote on social media platforms.

Netizens not happy

While Jasprit and Sanjana have been receiving congratulatory messages from all corners, a particular section on social media is not very happy with Jasprit skipping Asia Cup 2023 for his newborn's birth. "Meanwhile Dhoni was busy in scoring ducks when ziva was born," wrote one user.

"Nothing against bumrah, but "I'm on national duty, everything else can wait." by MS Dhoni His commitment for his country is of another level," another user wrote.

"Jasprit Bumrah is going back home as he's expecting his first child. And then there was this MS Dhoni who refused going back home to see his newborn for playing Cricket!" was one more of the comments. "Bumrah isn't wrong but what MS Dhoni did was tough," a Twitter user commented. "You are playing for India, your country. Not your society match. Shame on you," another Twitter user commented.

Many come to rescue

However, there were a few who even jumped to defend the pacer. "I am Ms dhoni fan but I don't think bumrah is wrong.. It was Mahi's decision to play and again it's bumrah's decision to priorities his family.. So plz stop it," one commented. "I agree MS Dhoni is the pure gold class standard. But is it fair for us to expect the same from every cricketer? Does Bumrah not deserve to be with his wife when they are having their child. It's not fair to expect people to choose their profession over family," another user opined.