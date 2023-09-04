Jasprit Bumrah and wife Sanjana Ganesan are now parents. The couple has welcomed a baby boy. Indian cricket team pacer Jasprit took to social media to share the news and ever since, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the couple. This is Jasprit and Sanjana's first child. The duo had gotten married in March, 2021.

Jasprit announces

"Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can't wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it," Bumrah captioned the post on Instagram.

Jasprit - Sanjana's hush-hush wedding

The couple has named their son, Angad Jasprit Bumrah. Jasprit took leave from the ongoing Asia Cup to be with his wife and family during this phase. The pacer had returned to the cricket squad after almost a year long battle with back injury. Sanjana Ganesan, a former Miss India contestant, has been an active sports presenter. The couple had managed to keep their relationship under wraps before making it public with their wedding pictures.

"Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you," the couple had written on social media with their dreamy wedding pictures. Jasprit and Sanjana's announcement comes just a few days after Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh announced the birth of their baby girl.