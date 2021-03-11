Ever since the news of Jasprit Bumrah's upcoming wedding has surfaced online, fans and followers have gone into a tizzy. People are trying to put two and two together to find out who is the person Bumrah is going to marry. Bumrah had excused himself from the next test series. BCCI granted leave to the Indian pacer over personal reasons.

And now, the latest we hear is that Bumrah's ladylove is none other than IPL presenter Sanjana Ganesan. Neither Sanjana nor Bumrah have confirmed the news and are keeping total silence on the matter. However, reports suggest its Sanjana who has made Jasprit go weak in his knees. The couple is expected to tie-the-knot this month in Goa. It will be an intimate and quite affair owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Just like Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana has also taken leave on personal grounds. The sports and IPL presenter is also a model. She has also closely worked with Shah Rukh Khan's KKR. Apart from this, Sanjana has been a part of many reality shows. She was also seen in MTV's Splitsvilla season 7. Ganesan was also rumoured to be dating her co-actor from the reality series for a brief period.

Sanjana has even won several beauty pageants and is quite attractive. She was a participant in '2012 Femina Style Diva' pageant. She was also given the title of 'Femina Officially Gorgeous'. Sanjana has also been one of the finalists in Miss India 2014.