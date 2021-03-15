And it has finally happened! Jasprit Bumrah, one of the most eligible bachelors of the country is now off-the-market. Jasprit Bumrah – Sanjana Ganesan have tied-the-knot. Bumrah and Sanjana look like a match made-in-heaven. Putting all the speculations to rest, Bumrah has tied-the-knot with Sanjana in an intimate ceremony in Goa.

Ever since Jasprit Bumrah had excused himself from the test series for personal matter, speculations were rife on his impending wedding. Several names were floating around however, it was Sanjana's name that made the maximum buzz. Jasprit and Sanjana looked totally ethereal in their beautiful and dreamy wedding attires. Both Ganesan and Bumrah took to social media to share the pictures from their wedding ceremony.

Couple shares first pic

The couple opted for pastel shades and looked like a vision. "Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course. Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Sanjana & Jasprit," they wrote while sharing the pictures.

Congratulations in order

Mumbai Indians congratulated the couple and said, "Bumrah bowled over by Sanjana Here's wishing love, laughter and a happily ever after for @Jaspritbumrah93 and @SanjanaGanesan #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians"

Hardik Pandya also wrote, "Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 @SanjanaGanesan ❤️ Wishing you a healthy and happy married life"