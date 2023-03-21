It is not new for celebs these days to get trolled. From their looks, statements, style of walking to just about everything gets scrutinized by this virtual army. And Taapsee Pannu is no different. The actress is being heavily trolled on social media for walking the ramp in a revealing dress and wearing a goddess' necklace with it.

Social media irked

Taapsee shared a picture of herself in the gorgeous attire with a big Goddess Lakshmi necklace. While many loved the whole outfit and the picture, one section claimed to have been offended. "Shame on you," wrote one user. "Right, you have disrespected goddess Maha Laxmi by wearing this neckpiece with a vulgar dress," another user wrote. "Goddess' necklace in such a bad dress, have some shame," one social media user commented.

Taapsee's choc-o-bloc schedule

However, there were many who even jumped to Taapsee's rescue and opined that there was nothing to get offended about. On the work front, Taapsee is busy shooting with Shah Rukh Khan in Raj Kumar Hirani's Dunki. "It is a Raju Sir film, it is that world which is very endearing. I would be very surprised if anyone was not having fun on that set," Pannu had said in an interview about shooting for the film.

Apart from this, Taapsee will also be seen in Haseen Dilruba 2. She has also signed Anubhav Sinha's next directional Afwaah also starring Bhumi Pednekar and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.