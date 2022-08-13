Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu apart from being an actor par excellence is also known to be the controversy's favourite child. The actress who graced a promotional event took a direct dig at Bollywood star director and producer Karan Johar. Karan Johar also known as Kjo apart from being a well-known director-producer is also loved for his hosting skills.

Karan who hosts the popular talk show "Koffee with Karan" recently launched the show's seventh season. while the bigwigs of Bollywood have marked their presence on the show throughout the years. But it was Taapsee Pannu's complete absence on the show that seemed to have upset her fans.

At a recent event, Pannu was asked about the same. Without hesitating, the actress stated that her life isn't that interesting. "My sex life is not interesting enough to be invited to Koffee With Karan," said Taapsee. The actress was then promoting her movie Dobaraa which also stars Pavail Gulati.

Meanwhile, talking about Koffee with Karan season 7, the show premiered on July 7 and instantly became one of the most talked-about shows of all time. The season kick-started with Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Soon the next episodes saw Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar, Vijay Deverkonda, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor, and others.

In the recent episode of the talk show, Laal Singh Chaddha stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan were seen gracing the episode where the latter even roasted Karan for his choice of questions.

It was during one such episode of KWK in its former seasons, where Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut had called Karan Johar the flag bearer of nepotism, kickstarting a series of controversies.