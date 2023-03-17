It's been a few years since a verbal war between Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut began on social media. The 'Queen' actor has taken nasty jibes and has called Taapsee a 'B-grade' actor and 'sasti copy' (cheap imitation).

In an interview recently with Lallantop, Taapsee addressed the question where she was asked if she'll speak to Kangana Ranaut. She said, "What do I even (say)? I do not feel bad anymore. I don't know, honestly. I met her at the screening of Pink when I had just joined the industry so it was more of just greeting a guest, saying 'hello', and 'thank you'."

"If there is a situation where she is in front of me, then I will go and say hello. Mai muh fira ke nahi jaungi. Mujhe thodi problem hai, problem usey hai. So uski marzi. Mujhe starting me jhatka lagta hai, wo itni acchi actor hain...kyuki apne kisi ko pedestal pe rakha (I won't turn away from her, I do not have a problem with her, she has a problem. It will be her wish. I was shocked at first, because she is a good actor and I kept her on a pedestal). When I was called a sasti copy, I was like 'she is such a good actress', I took it as a compliment." Taapsee added.

For those unaware, in March 2021, Kangana Ranaut tweeted about Taapsee and called her a 'sasti' actor. Her post read, "You will always remain sasti because you are sab rapists ka feminist... your ring master (Anurag) Kashyap was raided in 2013 as well for tax chori... government official's report is out if you aren't guilty go to court against them come clean on this ... come on sasti." [sic]

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee Pannu will be seen in the sequel of her thriller 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba'. Haseen Dilruba 2 will also feature Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal.

Kangana Ranaut on the other hand just wrapped her movie Chandramukhi 2 which also marks her Tollywood debut. She is also the lead actor in 'Emergency' which is a biopic on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, the late actor Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman among others. The film is scheduled to release in 2023.