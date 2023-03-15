Kangana Ranaut recently praised actor Deepika Padukone for representing India on the International platform. Looking stunning in a Louis Vuitton gown, Deepika Padukone charmed one and all at the 95th Academy Awards. The 'Gehraiyaan' actor introduced singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava as they performed on Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR.

On Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle to write a message for all those 'shocked' over her praise for Deepika Padukone. She wrote, "All those acting shocked that I praised DP,don't overthink,I am a very simple person I just follow Krishna/Dharma n he says kisi ko undeserving credit dena anachar hai lekin kisi ko deserving credit na dena usse bada anachar/paap hai,bollywoodias may have failed but I haven't (Giving credit to someone undeserving is bad but not giving credit someone deserving is worse)" [sic]

How beautiful @deepikapadukone looks, not easy to stand there holding entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best ❤️?? https://t.co/KsrADwxrPT — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 13, 2023

Calling her 'beautiful', Kangana said that it is 'not easy to stand there holding entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently.' She added, "Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best."

For those unaware, Kangana has slammed Deepika time and again in the past. Their rivalry dates back to 2014. Kangana in 2020 called Deepika Padukone 'a self-proclaimed mental illness patient'. She wrote, "Ranbir Kapoor is a serial skirt chaser but no one dare call him a rapist, Deepika is a self proclaimed mental illnesses patient but no one calls her a psycho or a witch,this name calling is reserved only for extra ordinary outsiders who come from small towns and humble families (sic)."

Deepika Padukone's speech at the Oscars 2023

She said, "An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR, a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger." She added, "It's earned millions of views on Youtube and Tik Tok. Has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know Naatu? Because if you don't you're about to. From the film RRR this is Naatu Naatu."